Brewers Linked In Trade Buzz To Rockies All-Star: 'Best Piece'
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than three weeks away; what are the Milwaukee Brewers planning?
If the Brewers buy, it’ll likely be for a difference-making bat. One guy to keep an eye on in this regard is Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. McMahon was the No. 27 player featured on a new, top-40 list of trade targets published on Tuesday by The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings. The Athletic named the Brewers among three fits for McMahon, along with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels.
“So we’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest maybe, maybe, the Rockies should sell at this deadline,” The Athletic wrote.
“Part of Colorado’s current malaise owes to front office inactivity at prior deadlines, and McMahon might be its best piece to dangle this time around. By now, McMahon is who he is as a hitter, striking out too much and producing at a level just below league average. But he’s an outstanding defender and the kind of complementary piece that could help a contender into October.”
Entering Friday, McMahon was slashing .208/.307/.368/.675 with 12 home runs and 26 RBI in 2025 (318 at-bats). An All-Star in 2024, McMahon’s .239 career batting average and .739 career OPS suggest that he’s due for an uptick in production during the second half.
As alluded to by The Athletic, Colorado has every reason to sell.
Milwaukee might not love that McMahon is owed $16 million in each of the next two seasons, as the Brewers are traditionally conservative when it comes to taking on money like that. But if Milwaukee’s front office is smitten with McMahon — beyond what his 2025 numbers indicate — keep an eye on a possible deal.
