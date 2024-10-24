Brewers Linked To Padres Gold Glover As Notable Willy Adames' Replacement
One of the biggest questions regarding the Milwaukee Brewers offseason is shortstop Willy Adames' decision on where to play in the upcoming years, but the club may have a solid replacement should he choose to leave.
The Brewers aren't typically included in conversations regarding big-name free agents, however, a recent report suggested that Milwaukee would be a good fit for a San Diego Padres shortstop anticipated to reach free agency.
"However, (Ha-Seong) Kim hit just .233 with 11 home runs and 22 stolen bases before going on the injured list," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday. "He might have to sign a 'pillow contract' to show he's recovered from the (shoulder) injury, then produce like he did in 2023, when he hit 17 home runs and stole 38 bases. Best team fits: Padres, Brewers, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Pittsburgh) Pirates."
Kim hit .233 with 30 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .700 OPS (OPS+) in 121 games this season.
The 29-year-old has a mutual option for the 2025 season, which Bowden predicts Kim and the Padres won't reach an agreement on -- placing him on the market this winter.
Spotrac estimates the shortstop will receive a deal for around four years, $50 million which the Brew Crew could look to capitalize on. The aforementioned pillow contract would make it even easier for Milwaukee to get in the mix.
Currently, the plan is to move third baseman Joey Ortiz from the hot corner to shortstop but if Kim is available -- the 2023 National League Gold Glove winner at shortstop -- Milwaukee should send an offer.
