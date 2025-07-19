Brewers Linked To Silver Slugger: 'Price Tag Would Be Big'
The Milwaukee Brewers are playing better baseball than anyone, but there’s still room for roster improvements.
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline close at hand, Brewer Fanatic’s Matthew Trueblood did some outside-the-box thinking recently and linked the Brew Crew to Kansas City Royals All-Star third baseman Maikel García.
Trueblood’s Brewers-García was original. It was also part of a larger article speculating about additional targets for Milwaukee in the infield, particularly as upgrades to shortstop Joey Ortiz.
Right behind García on Trueblood’s list of targets was Texas Rangers utility man Josh Smith.
“(Much) about García is largely true of Smith … from the Rangers not being able to play him at shortstop—they have 325 million reasons to let Corey Seager age as slowly as possible—to the improving contact skills,” Trueblood wrote. “Smith doesn't hit the ball as hard as García does, but at .277/.353/.416, he's a well-rounded hitter. He's also a versatile fielder, and the fact that his best spot is third base works perfectly. He has an .845 OPS against righties this year but has scuffled against lefties; he'd become a medium-term not-quite-everyday infielder and a partner to (Caleb) Durbin for the balance of 2025. Again, the price tag would be big, but Smith is a plug-and-play upgrade to the roster and his style suits the Brewers' well.”
Smith, a Silver Slugger last season, has eight home runs and 24 RBI this year so far. He was the No. 67 overall pick of the New York Yankees in the 2019 MLB draft.
Should the Brewers prepare an offer?
