Brewers Listed Among Best Fits For Premier Shortstop, Dodgers Still Heavy Favorites
The Milwaukee Brewers may be battling the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter for one of the best players in this year's free-agent class.
Historically, the Brewers aren't known to land the top free agents on the market, but this year things could be different. According to the latest report, Milwaukee might retain the best shortstop on the market -- but won't be alone in the bidding war.
"I expected Willy Adames to be traded to the Dodgers after Corey Seager departed as a free agent in 2021, but it never happened because the Brewers remained a contender and never made him available." The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday morning. "With Adames now reaching free agency, the Dodgers should be viewed as heavy favorites to land him. Best Team fits: Dodgers, Brewers, (Atlanta) Braves."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Although the discrepancy in payroll may seem like a David versus Goliath story, the Brewers have the slight edge of calling Adames their everyday shortstop for the past three-and-a-half seasons.
It's possible that the 29-year-old won't want to relocate and enjoyed calling Milwaukee home for the past few years, but the large paycheck that Los Angeles can offer will be tough to turn down.
