Brewers Listed Among Top-Three Trade Fits For Red Sox Gold Glover
Will the Milwaukee Brewers inject their outfield with more firepower before August?
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is three weeks away. If the Brewers buy, it’ll be for an impact bat. Boston Red Sox Gold Glove outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been repeatedly linked to Milwaukee lately. Abreu was the No. 7 player featured on a new top-40 list of trade targets published on Tuesday by The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Chad Jennings. The Athletic named the Brewers among three fits for Abreu.
“Abreu … could become expendable in Boston thanks to the wave of young bats,” The Athletic wrote. “But he’s also young enough (26) and under team control for long enough (2029) to be part of the Red Sox’s long-term plan, putting them in the driver’s seat for any potential negotiations. Even if the Red Sox are open to trading Abreu, there’s no rush to do so now. He’s putting up very good numbers at the plate that are in line with his strong rookie showing, and he will be in the mix for a second Gold Glove Award and won’t even be arbitration eligible until 2027.”
The Athletic also mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres as fits for Abreu.
Entering Thursday, Abreu was slashing .260/.326/.508/.834 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI, and five stolen bases in 2025 (262 at-bats).
From the sound of The Athletic report, Boston isn’t likely to move Abreu. Two other Red Sox players — Jarren Duran and Alex Bregman — were ranked ahead of Abreu on the top-40 list sourced here.
The Red Sox would be borderline foolish to let Abreu hit the market, which is also why the Brewers would be insane not to pounce on the situation if that did happen.
