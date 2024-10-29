Brewers Listed As Potential Fit For Premier Hurler Potentially Reaching Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of decisions regarding their pitching staff to figure out, but one upgrade could be a no-brainer.
The Brewers are still one-to-two pieces away from having a great rotation, and this winter adding an arm should be atop the front office's to-do list.
Should Kansas City Royals' Michael Wacha exercise his opt-out, Milwaukee should be one of the first teams to call -- and an insider believes they have a great shot at landing him.
"The right-hander inked a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City (Royals) last offseason, but the contract allows Wacha to opt out and test the market again this winter," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Oct. 21. "He had a positive experience with the Royals, but there’s a chance he will look for a bigger deal following another strong year. Potential fits: Brewers, (Baltimore) Orioles, Royals"
Wacha had a 3.35 ERA with a 145-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP in 166 2/3 innings across 29 games this season.
The 33-year-old journeyman has been rostered on six different clubs throughout his 12-year career and has had a relatively positive impact on each franchise -- making the postseason five times.
Milwaukee desperately needs another reliable starting pitcher on their roster, and Wacha could be a viable answer.
Although his opt-out would hint that he's looking to ink a deal with a higher average annual value than $16 million, Milwaukee would be wise to put in a bid.
