Brewers Listed As Top-10 Candidate To Land 2024 World Series Champion Hurler

Milwaukee's rotation would be greatly improved

Stephen Mottram

Aug 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field during the second inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers may land a two-time World Series Champion in the upcoming months.

The Brewers front office can officially get to work now that the 2024 campaign is over, and adding pitching could be a top priority. While the organization isn't known to spend big, a talented arm reaching free agency could be a perfect fit.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the top-10 landing spots for right-hander Walker Buehler, and Milwaukee landed at No. 8.

Buehler had a 5.38 ERA with a 64-to-28 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .289 batting average against and a 1.55 WHIP in 75 1/3 innings across 16 games this season -- but these numbers don't tell the whole story.

The 2024 World Series champion entered the season fresh off Tommy John surgery and dealt with a hip injury for a majority of the campaign. Buehler has a career 3.27 ERA with a .221 batting average against and a 1.09 WHIP.

The righty will likely have ample clubs to choose from in his search for a new home, so Milwaukee should jump on the opportunity as soon as possible.

The Brewers currently have a serviceable rotation as things currently stand, but adding Buehler could put the club's pitching staff over the top.

