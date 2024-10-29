Brewers Listed As Top Landing Spot For Rangers Three-Time Cy Young Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers, along with two other large market teams, were surprisingly mentioned as a potential suitor to land a future Hall of Famer.
Not often are the Brewers included in conversations with the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees when it comes to landing free agents. However, Milwaukee may compete with New York and Atlanta to land a rotation-stabilizing veteran: Max Scherzer.
"The 40-year-old likely Hall of Famer has made only 17 starts since joining the Rangers at last year’s trade deadline, going 6-6 with a 3.57 ERA," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Oct. 21.
"Although Scherzer was limited to only 43 1/3 innings due to back and hamstring injuries in 2024, he believes he can still pitch at a high level when he’s healthy. Scherzer will obviously take a massive pay cut from the $43.3 million he earned last season, but he can still help most rotations around the league. Potential fits: Braves, Brewers, Yankees."
Scherzer has a career 3.16 ERA, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout a 17-year career. In a shortened 2024 campaign, he posted a 3.95 ERA with a 40-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .242 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 43 1/3 innings across nine games.
Scherzer would fit right into Milwaukee's rotation and could be a helping hand in getting the Brewers' first World Series title.
Spotrac predicts the righty will ink a one-year deal in the realm of $15 million, but with the combination of coming off a shortened season due to back injury and being 40 years old, Scherzer should be in Milwaukee's price range.
Competing against the Braves and Yankees is no easy feat financially, but Milwaukee has a chance at landing the two-time World Series Champion.
More MLB: Brewers Impending Free Agent Once Again Linked To Dodgers In Recent Speculation