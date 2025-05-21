Brewers' Logan Henderson Joined Stephen Strasburg In MLB History
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been bitten by the injury bug this season so far.
As tough as it is to always be looking for a way to fill in the rotation due to injuries, the Brewers have been able to make due. Guys have stepped up and even a bit of history. 23-year-old starter Logan Henderson has gotten an opportunity due to the injuries and has made the most of his chance so far.
He's made three starts and has a 3-0 record and 1.69 ERA. Henderson made the third start of his young big league career on Tuesday night and made history as he became just the 10th pitcher since 1901 to record seven strikeouts or more in his first three starts, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Logan Henderson is the 10th pitcher since 1901 to strike out 7+ batters in each of his first three career major-league outings, and the first to do it in Brewers history," Hogg said.
MLB Stats shared a graphic on social media featuring the 10 players to reach this threshold since 1901.
Since 1901, the 10 guys to log seven or more strikeouts in each of their first three career starts are Henderson, Jarden Jones (Pittsburgh Pirates), Eduardo Rodríguez (Boston Red Sox), Masahiro Tanaka (New York Yankees), Chris Archer (Tampa Bay Rays), Stephen Strasburg (Washington Nationals), Orlando Hernandez (New York Yankees), Al Leiter (New York Yankees), and Jose DeLeon (Pittsburgh Pirates).
Henderson has racked up 23 strikeouts over in his first three starts. He had nine punchouts in his debut and followed up with seven in each of his last two starts.
