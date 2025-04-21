Brewers Look Like Geniuses Thanks To Red-Hot Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen hasn't had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season as it has hoped to have, but there are some bright spots.
The Brewers currently are ranked 26th in Major League Baseball with a 5.14 ERA through 22 games. Milwaukee was ranked second in baseball last season with a 3.11 bullpen ERA. Theres's plenty of time to get the numbers closer to that level and one guy who has been phenomenal for the team to kick off the season has been 31-year-old reliever Jared Koenig.
He's not a big-name hurler, but has been one of the best overall relievers in the National League so far this season. He allowed two earned runs in his first appearance of the season but has now had 10 straight outings in which he didn't allow a run, as shared by the team.
Koenig has a 1.74 ERA so far to go along with a 13-to-4 strikout-to-walk ratio in 10 1/3 innings pitched. He made his big league debut in 2022 as a member of the Athletics and didn't take the mound with a big league team again until 2024 with the Brewers. Last year he recorded a 2.47 ERA in 55 appearances with the franchise. He had a 63-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well in 62 innings pitched.
Koenigh has done everything the Brewers could've asked for to begin the season and if he can keep it up then the bullpen will be just fine.
