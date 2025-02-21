Brewers Loosely Linked To $26 Million Ex-Mets Star Pitcher
The Milwaukee Brewers have a very solid roster that should be able to compete in the National League Central once again in 2025.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year and has won the division in three of the last four seasons. There's no reason why the team shouldn't at least be close to that level of play once again this upcoming season. While this is the case, the Brewers had an odd offseason in which it pretty much completely avoided spending of any kind.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal took a look at the roster and its current strategy and certainly had some questions. While this is the case, he loosely mentioned former New York Mets starter José Quintana as a potential fit before Opening Day but noted that it seems unlikely.
"Opening Day is still more than a month away," Rosenthal said. "The Brewers still could add a free-agent starter such as left-hander José Quintana. But if you’re Attanasio, and you watched your team win the NL Central by 10 games last season after losing manager Craig Counsell, trading staff ace Corbin Burnes and dealing with the prolonged absences of Yelich, Williams and right-hander Brandon Woodruff, you might be thinking, why bother?
"One reason: To honor the support of fans, who since 2007 have given the Brewers the ninth-highest average home attendance in the majors, according to STATS Perform."
Quintana had a 3.75 ERA last season with the Mets and is available as his two-year, $26 million deal expired. If the Brewers want to add another piece, there may not be a better option out there right now.
More MLB: 9-Year MLB Veteran Joining Brewers’ On Minor League Deal