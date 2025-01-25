Brewers Loosely Linked To $36 Million Gold Glove Winner
The Milwaukee Brewers have suffered some monumental losses this offseason. They were unable to retain star shortstop Willy Adames and ultimately watched him go to the San Francisco Giants on a seven-year, $182 million contract.
They also traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.
Needless to say, the Brewers have some holes to fill, but they have not spent any money in free agency. This needs to change if they want to win the National League Central again in 2025.
Zachary D. Rymer proposed the idea of Milwaukee signing former Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim to replace Adames.
"Perhaps the Brewers don't need to replace Devin Williams directly, but they haven't filled his spot at the back end of the bullpen since trading him to the New York Yankees," Rymer wrote.
"The biggest hole, though, is the one left behind by Willy Adames. But unless Milwaukee is going to stretch its budget for a Ha-Seong Kim or an Alex Bregman, there aren't many practical options to fill it."
Signing somebody like Bregman can almost certainly be ruled out for the Brewers. Kim, however, could be closer to their preferred price range. They'll have to pay a little more than they usually would for a free agent, but he's a solid value option that can replace Adames at shortstop.
He provides some power from the right side of the plate and can play three of the four infield positions. The Brewers need to do something to boost their chances of returning to the postseason this year.
