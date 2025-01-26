Brewers Loosely Linked To Intriguing KBO Hurler After Recent Resurgence
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason. Instead of adding pieces, they've lost a few key ones.
The team was unable to re-sign Willy Adames, who bolted for the San Francisco Giants, signing a seven-year, $182 million contract. They also traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and didn't get much in return.
However, there is still some time for them to improve their roster heading into 2025 as they try to defend their National League Central title.
Zachary D. Rymer listed adding some pitching as something they need to do before the season and noted that Kyle Hart is available after a few years in the KBO.
"Perhaps the Brewers don't need to replace Devin Williams directly, but they haven't filled his spot at the back end of the bullpen since trading him to the New York Yankees," Rymer wrote.
"The Brewers were in on Garrett Crochet once upon a time, and they reportedly have interest in left-hander Kyle Hart after his successful year in South Korea. This would indicate that they aren't quite satisfied with their rotation depth."
Hart last pitched in 2020 with the Boston Red Sox. He appeared in four games and made three starts, going 0-1 with a 15.55 ERA. However, he pitched well in the KBO in 2024, going 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 26 starts.
He could potentially boost the Brewers rotation as they try to build off of their 2024 success. They need an arm, and Hart could be the ideal piece.
