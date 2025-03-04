Brewers Lose $20 Million Lefty With 2.86 ERA To Unfortunate Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers really can't catch a break injury-wise right now.
On the bright side, guys like Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich have made progress in their recoveries. While this is the case, injuries have popped up left and right throughout camp. The Brewers were dealt another tough blow on Monday.
Veteran left-handed hurler Aaron Ashby suffered an oblique injury and will need imaging done on Tuesday, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Pat Murphy says it’s an oblique strain for Aaron Ashby," Rosiak said. "Early sense is it won’t be a months-long absence, but that won’t be confirmed until imaging tomorrow."
Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million deal but has had some bad luck injury-wise. He was only able to appear in 14 games with the Brewers last year, but did log a 2.86 ERA over that stretch. Ashby didn't appear in any games at the big league level in 2023. He made 27 appearances in 2022 -- including 19 starts -- and had a 4.44 ERA. In 2021, he had a 4.55 ERA as a rookie in 13 appearances.
It's good that Rosiak noted that the initial reaction was that this won't be a months-long absence, but it still is unfortunate. With Spring Training in full swing, any small setback has a big impact as players attempt to gear up for the season.
The Brewers' pitching depth already is being tested. It may make sense to add another reliever now on the open market.
