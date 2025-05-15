Brewers Losing Spring Training Hero To White Sox After DFA
The Milwaukee Brewers had one of the hottest hitters in baseball during Spring Training.
Infielder Vinny Capra entered camp with no buzz at all. The third base position was completely up in the air heading into camp. The guys who had the most buzz heading into camp were Caleb Durbin and Oliver Dunn. While this is the case, Capra was red-hot. He slashed .292/.358/.729 with six homers, 14 RBIs, five walks, and three doubles in 19 games played.
His red-hot play earned himself a role on the Brewers' big league roster and sent Durbin down to the minors to open the 2025 season. He appeared in 24 games with the Brewers and slashed .074/.121/.130 with one homer and four RBIs. Dunn was sent down to the minors to make room for Durbin but Capra stuck around initially. His stay didn't continue for long, and he recenty was designated for assignment.
He didn't stay available for long, though. The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they claimed Capra after being designated for assignment.
"The Chicago White Sox have claimed infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers," the White Sox announced.
The White Sox have had a tough start to the season and currently have a 14-29 record. They are actually have a solid chance of having a better season than they had last year. Now, Capra will immediately be added to Chicago's 40-man roster after being claimed. Hopefully, he gets a shot in the majors as well.
