Brewers Losing Yet Another Important Piece To Injured List
The Milwaukee Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug early in the 2025 Major League Baseball season and it has had an impact specifically on team team's pitching.
Milwaukee suffered yet another tough blow on Monday as Aaron Civale was placed on the Injured List, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers are placing Aaron Civale on the IL with a strained hamstring," McCalvy said. "Another blow to the starting pitching."
Civale got the start for the Brewers on Sunday against the New York Yankees and only was able to pitch three innings in the contest. In the three innings, Civale allowed four base hits and five earned runs, including three home runs.
New York swept the Brewers and had an insane power surge at the expense of the Brewers. It's unfortunate that now the team will be without the services of Civale for at least the short term. Milwaukee's pitching has been badly impacted already. The Brewers entered the season without Tobias Myers, Brandon Woodruff, and José Quintana. Luckily, Woodruff and Quintana aren't injured, they are just working and building up to be ready for big league games.
Myers has been hurt, but he has been working his way back as well and has made progress.
The Brewers are having their depth tested right now down four starters just three games into the season. How will Milwaukee respond? The Brewers have plenty of talent and compete for the division title, but you don't want to dig too deep of a hole.
