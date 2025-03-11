Brewers' Major Roster Decision Pointing In Clear Direction
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't announced who will man each of the team's infield positions but it's starting to see pretty clear.
Rhys Hoskins will be the team's first baseman barring some sort of injury. The other three spots are the ones that have been up for grabs. The Brewers have Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang who will likely be in the middle infield and then third base is its own question.
We're a few weeks from Opening Day and each of the infielders will likely see time at different positions throughout the year so it's not the biggest deal where each guy will be. But, manager Pat Murphy shared an update on Tuesday and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg dug deeper.
"Every option you could think of, we’re trying to cover our bases here in spring training, just experience-wise,” Murphy said as transcribed by Hogg. "It doesn’t always matter that much; they’re all infielders. But we’re just trying to say that if something does go wrong at short, we’re covered. If something goes wrong at third, we’re covered...You can kind of plainly see what we’re moving toward."
"If the answer between Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang is, indeed, hiding in plain sight, then let’s open our eyes and observe the following clue. Joey Ortiz, innings at shortstop: 37. Brice Turang, innings at shortstop: 10 You can do the math from there ... but maybe don’t jump to any conclusions just yet."
Nothing has been officially decided, but it certainly seems like shortstop is Ortiz's job to lose.
