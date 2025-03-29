Brewers Make Bad History Thanks To Aaron Judge, Yankees
UPDATED STORY: He did it again.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Milwaukee Brewers surely are going to want Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees back.
As of writing, the game is ongoing, but Milwaukee made history for the wrong reason. New York was all over Nestor Cortes early and crushed his first three pitches for home runs. That's obviously not what you want to see.
But, it wasn't even just Cortes that struggled. In the first three innings of the game, the Yankees set a new record by clubbing seven home runs, as shared by MLB's Sarah Langs.
"(Seven) home runs are the most through three innings in a game in MLB history," Langs shared.
Of the seven homers, the worst surely came from outfielder Aaron Judge. The two-time American League Most Valuable Player launched two home runs across the first three innings, including a Grand Slam. He had five RBIs over that stretch and surely was a thorn in the side of Brewers pitching.
Clearly, things didn't go as planned early on, but it's still early. It's just the second game of the season so fans shouldn't get upset yet. It was a really rough day on Saturday -- at least at the beginning -- but there are 160 games left. Milwaukee will be just fine, but now it will always be in the record books for the wrong reason for giving up all of the homers to New York. What a wild day.
