Brewers Make Decision On No. 3 Prospect's Roster Status
The Milwaukee Brewers already have had to make a handful of tough decisions.
Opening Day is quickly approaching and that means that the Brewers are going to have to trim down their roster. Milwaukee is going to have to bring down the big league roster to 26 players by the time Opening Day gets here.
They already have gotten a head start on this. Milwaukee sent nine guys down to minor league camp on Friday and followed it up with another cut on Sunday. Of the moves so far, the most interesting certainly was sending No. 3 prospect Connor Pratt down to the minors. This isn't unexpected to shocking by any means. MLB.com currently is projecting him to make his big league debut in 2027. He's just the most prominent member of the organization sent down at this point.
Pratt is just 20 years old and was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft by Milwaukee. He made his professional debut in 2023 in Rookie Ball and slashed .356/.426/.444 in just 12 games played. Pratt got his first extended look at professional baseball in 2024 while playing in Class-A, and High-A. He appeared in 96 games overall and slashed .277/.362/.406 with eight home runs, 45 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases.
Pratt is someone who could make an impact in a few years and it's always nice to see a team's top prospects around their veteran stars. Milwaukee has had to start trimming the roster down, though.
More MLB: Brewers' Christian Yelich's Comments Will Fire Up Milwaukee Fans