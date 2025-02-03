Brewers Make Low-Stress Move; Reunite With Trade Acquisition
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't done anything to move the need at the big league level in a while but made a move to add more minor league depth on Monday.
Milwaukee reportedly is bringing back veteran hurler Tyler Jay on a minor league deal, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers are bringing back left-hander Tyler Jay on a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League camp," McCalvy said. "He was DFA’d by Milwaukee last month and claimed by Seattle, then DFA’d again last week."
Jay certainly has had a roller coaster of an offseason. He has been designated for assignment twice and ended up right back where he started. He was acquired by the Brewers in a trade with the New York Mets this past July.
He appeared in just two games at the big league level with the Brewers and didn't allow an earned run. Jay appeared in 13 games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and had a 4.70 ERA. Jay is a 30-year-old left-handed hurler who likely won't move the needle much for the Brewers in 2025, but it never hurts to add more depth on a minor league deal.
There really isn't any threat to signing a minor league deal. If he impresses throughout Spring Training, maybe he can earn a role with the big league roster. If he doesn't do well in the spring, there will be no harm with the big league club.
More MLB: Will Brewers Make Any Big Moves? Why It May Not Be Necessary