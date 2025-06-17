Brewers Make Rehab Assignment Announcement For Key Piece
The Milwaukee Brewers are taking another step in the right direction injury-wise.
Milwaukee is 39-34 on the season so far. The thing that makes this even more impressive is all of the injuries the Brewers have had to navigate to get here. The Brewers' starting rotation has specifically taken a hit this year. There was a point earlier in the season in which Freddy Peralta was the team's only expected starter that was healthy.
The Brewers' offense has taken a hit as well. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell has only been able to appear in 25 games so far this season. He's currently on the Injured List due to an oblique injury. While this is the case, he recently made an appearance with the ACL Brewers on June 14th.
Milwaukee announced on Tuesday that his rehab assignment is being moved to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
This is a step in the right direction. He hasn't appeared in a game at the big league level since April 25th. Mitchell is slashing .206/.286/.294 with three RBIs, three stolen bases, four doubles, and one triple in 25 games. Last year, he had a breakout campaign in Milwaukee. He only played in 69 games, but slashed .255/.342/.469 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 12 doubles, and three triples. It was a small sample size, but he still racked up 2.0 wins above replacement.
The Brewers are starting to trend in the right direction and Mitchell's eventual return will help.
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Buzz Growing After Rafael Devers Blockbuster