Brewers Make Roster Decision On No. 1 Prospect Jeferson Quero
The Milwaukee Brewers have been hard and have started to trim down the roster with Opening Day quickly approaching.
Opening Day will be here in under three weeks and the Brewers have started sending players down to minor league camp. They made another round of cuts on Monday and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that Milwaukee sent No. 1 prospect Jeferson Quero down to minor league camp.
"Top MLB Pipeline Brewers prospect Jeferson Quero among the latest round of camp cuts," McCalvy said. "He'll continue his comeback from shoulder surgery on the MiLB side. 'You guys know that Jeferson Quero is maybe my favorite prospect that's ever been with the Brewers,' Pat Murphy said.
"More Murph on Quero to come. For now, here's the full list of this morning's roster moves: RHPs Grant Anderson, Logan Henderson and Carlos Rodriguez; LHP Grant Wolfram and C Jeferson Quero optioned to Triple-A. OF Jared Oliva, C Ramon Rodriguez reassigned to Minor League camp."
Quero is 22 years old and is projected to make his big league debut in 2025 by MLB.com. That obviously doesn't mean that it's a guarantee that we will see him in the big leagues in 2025, but he's certainly close to the majors.
He only was able to appear in one game in 2024 but shined in 2023. He appeared in 90 games in 2023 and slashed .262/.339/.441 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs in Double-A. Quero had surgery to repair a torn labrum but he's trending in the right direction health-wise.
