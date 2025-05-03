Brewers Make 'Surprise' Decision In Blowout Loss Vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers opened a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday but it didn't go as planned.
Milwaukee was blown out at home by the Cubs. The Brewers ended up losing, 10-0. It was a tough night and Milwaukee made a couple of surprising decisions. Quinn Priester was the team's probable starter heading into the contest but the team opted to roll with an opener with Tyler Alexander instead. He pitched 2/3 of the first inning and allowed two earned runs before being pulled in favor of Priester.
Priester pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs, walked four batters, struck out four batters, and allowed two home runs. On the bright side, he did pick up four strikeouts, but it wasn't his best outing overall for the team.
When the Brewers pulled Priester they made a somewhat surprising decision to to the ball over to recently-activated starter Tobias Myers in relief, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Priester retired the final eight batters he faced," Rosiak said. "Now, in a surprise, Tobias Myers comes on to pitch in the sixth."
Myers had a solid appearance and pitched one inning. He didn't allow any runs and struck out one batter in the one inning of work. He pitched two innings on April 30th and was pulled early. It's not fully clear as of writing why the team opted to bring him out of the bullpen.
