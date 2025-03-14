Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Making Difficult Decision Involving 22-Year-Old

The Brewers have been hard at work over the last few days...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the more intriguing pitching prospects in baseball right now and they made a decision about him on Friday.

Jacob Misiorowski is a 22-year-old righty who is the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' system right now. He's 6'7'' and can touch 100 miles per hour with his fastball. The young flamethrower tore it up in the minors last year and had a 3.33 ERA across 33 total appearances -- including 21 starts -- in Double-A and Triple-A.

MLB.com currently is estimating that Misiorowski will make his big league debut in 2025 and that very well may be the case, but it won't be Opening Day. The team announced that Misiorowski was reassigned to minor league camp on Friday along with Deivi García, Easton McGee, Vinny Nittoli, Raynel Delgado, and Darrien Miller. The team also announced that Brewers Hicklen was optioned to Triple-A.

It's not too shocking that Misiorowski was sent down. He appeared in four games with the Brewers in Spring Training so far -- including three starts -- and had a 9.39 ERA. He had nine strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings pitched, but also allowed eight earned runs.

His time will come. He has too much talent and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get an opportunity sooner rather than later. Pitchers don't get too many opportunities to show what they can do in camp. It's a small sample size. He will be alright.

More MLB: Brewers 25-Year-Old's Tough Spring Opening Door For Red-Hot Duo

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed