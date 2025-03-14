Brewers Making Difficult Decision Involving 22-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the more intriguing pitching prospects in baseball right now and they made a decision about him on Friday.
Jacob Misiorowski is a 22-year-old righty who is the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' system right now. He's 6'7'' and can touch 100 miles per hour with his fastball. The young flamethrower tore it up in the minors last year and had a 3.33 ERA across 33 total appearances -- including 21 starts -- in Double-A and Triple-A.
MLB.com currently is estimating that Misiorowski will make his big league debut in 2025 and that very well may be the case, but it won't be Opening Day. The team announced that Misiorowski was reassigned to minor league camp on Friday along with Deivi García, Easton McGee, Vinny Nittoli, Raynel Delgado, and Darrien Miller. The team also announced that Brewers Hicklen was optioned to Triple-A.
It's not too shocking that Misiorowski was sent down. He appeared in four games with the Brewers in Spring Training so far -- including three starts -- and had a 9.39 ERA. He had nine strikeouts across 7 2/3 innings pitched, but also allowed eight earned runs.
His time will come. He has too much talent and it wouldn't be a shock to see him get an opportunity sooner rather than later. Pitchers don't get too many opportunities to show what they can do in camp. It's a small sample size. He will be alright.
