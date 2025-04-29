Brewers Manager Gives Interesting Insight On Rising Star: 'Wants To Be Great'
The most exciting story of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season so far has been the emergence of a new star.
When the Brewers drafted Brice Turang with the No. 21 overall selection in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft, they knew Turang was talented. But would Turang ever capitalize on that talent, and if so, when?
That question has been answered in 2025, as Turang has arrived as one of MLB’s breakout stars. Entering Tuesday, Turang was slashing .319/.367/.414 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 37 total hits, and eight stolen bases. Turang also continues to play Gold Glove defense at second base.
Turang’s teammates haven’t been shy about praising him. Rhys Hoskins recently compared Turang to Chase Utley, and Jose Quintana also showered Turang with compliments.
Milwaukee’s reigning National League Manager of the Year, Pat Murphy, also chimed in with some comments on Turang last week, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:
“He’s baseball first, before the money, the fame, any of that, the kid loves to play the game,’’ Brewers manager Pat Murphy says, “and he’s good at it. He continues to get better every year and he wants to be great.”
Turang has the chance to be an All-Star this season if the production continues, and his ceiling is unknown. Could an NL MVP be in his future? He certainly has the tools to put together that kind of season.
For now, Turang is focused on the present. He and the 14-15 Brewers have lost four out of their last five but will look to get back on track starting Tuesday as they embark on a new series versus the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
More MLB: Brewers Can Solve 'Dismal' Slug Situation By Signing Former Red Sox Star