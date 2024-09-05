Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Weighs In On Recent Struggles, Expectations Going Forward
The Milwaukee Brewers were on a roll following the All-Star Break, but a recent skid raised concerns from manager Pat Murphy.
The Brewers dropped three of the last four games, one to the Cincinnati Reds and two to the St. Louis Cardinals. It may not seem like a massive concern, but a team in playoff contention will critique even the slightest drop-off in performance.
Before Wednesday night's loss to the Cardinals, Murphy gave his thoughts on what he's been seeing.
"I haven't loved a lot of what I've witnessed," Murphy told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I love the guys and I love the way they've competed and put themselves in a really good position. But you have to make it constant. You can take your foot off the gas. You can't coast uphill. And in my mind, we have an uphill battle."
Murphy is correct when he notes that the Brewers can't coast uphill if their foot is off the gas and the club needs to close out the regular season on top.
The team's last three losses came in extra innings in winnable games, but Milwaukee didn't get the job done for various reasons.
The Brewers' offense has seemingly been slipping recently and has been paired with a few bad performances on the mound -- those two factors have been a catalyst for the club's recent skid.
There's still plenty of time to turn things around in Milwaukee before the postseason begins, but the Brewers can't let their guard down now.
More MLB: Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Sends Message To Brewers Slugger, Teammates