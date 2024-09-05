Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Weighs In On Recent Struggles, Expectations Going Forward

Milwaukee may have lost focus

Stephen Mottram

Aug 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (21) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (21) during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers were on a roll following the All-Star Break, but a recent skid raised concerns from manager Pat Murphy.

The Brewers dropped three of the last four games, one to the Cincinnati Reds and two to the St. Louis Cardinals. It may not seem like a massive concern, but a team in playoff contention will critique even the slightest drop-off in performance.

Before Wednesday night's loss to the Cardinals, Murphy gave his thoughts on what he's been seeing.

"I haven't loved a lot of what I've witnessed," Murphy told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I love the guys and I love the way they've competed and put themselves in a really good position. But you have to make it constant. You can take your foot off the gas. You can't coast uphill. And in my mind, we have an uphill battle."

Murphy is correct when he notes that the Brewers can't coast uphill if their foot is off the gas and the club needs to close out the regular season on top.

The team's last three losses came in extra innings in winnable games, but Milwaukee didn't get the job done for various reasons.

The Brewers' offense has seemingly been slipping recently and has been paired with a few bad performances on the mound -- those two factors have been a catalyst for the club's recent skid.

There's still plenty of time to turn things around in Milwaukee before the postseason begins, but the Brewers can't let their guard down now.

More MLB: Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Sends Message To Brewers Slugger, Teammates

Published
Stephen Mottram

STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed