Brewers Manager Predicted To Earn Prestigious Award
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have shocked the baseball world this year.
Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes away and, lost Craig Counsell ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball season, and entered the campaign with low expectations. Pat Murphy took over the manager position from Counsell and has surpassed all expectations.
The Brewers are in a position to make a deep playoff run this season and will finish in first place in the National League Central, to the surprise of many. Milwaukee has been so good that CBS Sports' Matt Snyder predicted that Murphy will win the National League Manager of the Year Award.
"Murphy might have his hands full here if the Padres finish their comeback and take the (National League) West from the mighty (Los Angeles Dodgers), but that is a major longshot after Wednesday's loss," Snyder said. "Still, Mike Shildt would have a great case if that happens. I also think Rob Thomson deserves a lot of credit for leading his Phillies past the preseason-favorite Braves.
"I do think Murphy prevails, though. To great fanfare, the Brewers lost manager Craig Counsell to a big contract with the Chicago Cubs last winter. Murphy was promoted from within to take over a team that had already lost Brandon Woodruff for the 2024 season. The Brewers traded their other ace, Corbin Burnes, to the (Baltimore Orioles) in spring training. All-Star closer Devin Williams was injured during spring training. Superstar Christian Yelich was lost for the season in July."
Milwaukee has been way better than expected and Murphy should get some praise for it.
