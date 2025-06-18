Brewers 'May Be Motivated' To Move $34 Million Slugger
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Milwaukee Brewers have been talked about a lot.
Even though the Brewers four games above .500 at 39-35, they still have some pieces that could be trade candidates even if Milwaukee attempts to make a run at a playoff spot as expected.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Eno Sarris shared a column highlighting the top 30 trade candidates after the Rafael Devers trade and had Rhys Hoskins on the list and said Milwaukee "may be motivated" to move on.
"While Hoskins has been better this season than last, he still hasn’t returned to the level of production he consistently reached while in Philadelphia," Britton, Aaron Gleeman, and Sarris said. "He still walks a good amount and can take good pitchers yard, the way he did in an outstanding NLCS back in 2022 with the Phillies.
"Even if they’re close to contending, the Brewers may be motivated to move Hoskins to save the $4 million buyout on a 2026 mutual option that is unlikely to be exercised."
Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers and picked up his $18 million player option for 2025. He has an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season which seems unlikely, especially after the team just acquired Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox.
More MLB: Brewers Biggest Trade Deadline Need Becoming Obvious