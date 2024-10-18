Brewers May Have Opportunity To Land Pair Of Cardinals Veteran Hurlers
The Milwaukee Brewers could bolster their pitching staff by targeting a pair of hurlers expected to be released by an intra-division rival.
Following a down year, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that a rebuild is imminent and the club will be letting multiple players walk, as well as trading notable names. Milwaukee has an opportunity to swoop in and sign two veterans who are expected to depart St. Louis.
"Still, (Lance Lynn) had two injured-list stints with right knee inflammation and will turn 38 next May," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Thursday. "The Cardinals are looking to trim payroll in 2025, so it stands to reason they will take the $1 million buyout on his option, rather than paying him $11 million to return."
"The Cardinals will have to make a similar decision on fellow veteran righty Kyle Gibson, who has a $12 million club option with a $1 million buyout. Both he and Lynn will be pitching somewhere in 2025, but the guess here is neither will have their options exercised by the Cardinals."
Lynn had a 3.84 ERA with a 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings across 23 games this season.
Gibson had a 4.24 ERA with a 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP in 169 2/3 innings across 30 games this season.
The Brewers need starting pitching depth, and both Lynn or Gibson could perfect targets to bolster the rotation.
Neither would come with a hefty price tag, leaving the Brew Crew room to sign a bigger name or continue to spend modestly.
If either of the hurlers hit the free agent market, Milwaukee should be in contact.
More MLB: Brewers Should Pursue Pirates Flamethrower To Bolster Pitching Staff