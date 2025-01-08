Brewers-Mets Hypothetical Trade Floated Involving 25-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers have a real question in the infield right now.
Willy Adames isn't going to be calling American Family Field home in 2025. He isn't going to be coming through the clubhouse doors and now it's unclear who will be playing shortstop for the team in 2025. The most likely option seems to be Joey Ortiz.
If Ortiz does take over shortstop, then third base would be open. If Ortiz were to play third base, then shortstop would be open. All in all, there are questions to be answered. FanSided's David Gasper made a list of four players who could fit with the Brewers and suggested New York Mets infielder Brett Baty.
"It's clear the New York Mets have found an everyday player in Mark Vientos, who just so happens to play the same position as another highly touted former prospect in Brett Baty," Gasper said. "That means Baty is a change of scenery candidate looking for a spot he can earn a starting job long-term, because it won't be at third base in New York. That is, unless Pete Alonso leaves. The trade market for Brett Baty probably won't crystallize until Pete Alonso signs. If Alonso returns to the Mets, Vientos is locked in at third base, pushing Baty out of a potential job...
"Baty still has five seasons of team control remaining with just over one year of MLB service time. That's the kind of long-term team control the Brewers tend to prioritize with their additions and could make him an ideal fit in Milwaukee. Just 25 years old, Baty fits the youth that the Brewers have on their roster. While not a stolen base threat like most of the young Brewers, Baty provides power from the hot corner and would allow Ortiz to completely shift over to shortstop."
Baty was one of the Mets' top prospects at one point. He has a lot of potential and realistically wouldn't cost a lot on the trade market. This is a great suggestion from Gasper.
