Brewers, Mets Suggested Blockbuster Sends $8 Million Star To N.Y.
Will the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets come to terms on a big trade this winter?
Milwaukee is in an intriguing spot. The Brewers finished atop the National League Central standings in 2024, and yet there could be moves coming to subtract from the organization. Milwaukee has plenty of talent, but there have been some rumblings that star closer Devin Williams could be had at the right price.
It's unclear if a deal actually will happen, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top landing spots for him if he were to be traded with the New York Mets as the second-best option.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get (right-handed pitcher) Devin Williams; Milwaukee Brewers get (third baseman) Brett Baty, (infielder) Luisangel Acuña (Mets No. 5)," Rymer said. "The Mets will need Baty if they don't re-sign Pete Alonso, but he sure looks like a change-of-scenery trade chip in the meantime.
"For his part, it's telling that Acuña didn't start a single game in the playoffs. Whether a starting role awaits him in 2025 is unclear. Still, the Brewers would be taking chances on both if they were to do this deal. Baty has a .607 OPS in 169 major league games, while Acuña generally gives off utility-guy vibes."
Rymer had the Philadelphia Phillies as the top trade fit for Williams. He is one of the best relievers in all of baseball, so if he's available, there clearly will be interest in him. Williams recently had his club option for $10.5 million declined and is projected to get just over $8 million in arbitration. Could he get moved?
