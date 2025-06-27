Brewers 'Might Consider' Trading All-Star Duo: Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are trending in the right direction.
While this is the case, with the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching, Milwaukee hasn't been safe from trade rumors and speculation. This specifically has been felt in the starting rotation with Freddy Peralta, but he isn't the only one. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said Milwaukee "might consider" trading either Peralta or José Quintana.
"Sitting on a potential surplus of starting pitching, even after trading righty Aaron Civale, the Brewers still might consider moving Peralta or lefty José Quintana," Rosenthal said. "But after the blowback the team experienced from the Josh Hader trade in 2022, owner Mark Attanasio almost certainly will be reluctant to authorize a similar move.
"The Hader deal worked out well long-term, yielding outfielder Esteury Ruiz, whom the Brewers later flipped to the Athletics for catcher William Contreras and reliever Joel Payamps, as well as top pitching prospect Robert Gasser, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. But the Brewers invited scrutiny for trading an elite closer in the middle of the season, and missed the playoffs in ‘22...
"Anything is possible if the Brewers stumble before the deadline, and maybe even if they don’t. The team could use a boost at both shortstop (28th in OPS entering Thursday’s play) and third base (27th), though Joey Ortiz and Caleb Durbin are hitting well in June. Peralta is not quite an ace – his 3.74 expected ERA is above his actual 2.90. But at his salary, he’s also not the kind of pitcher a small-market contender should trade at the deadline. Not unless the return significantly upgrades another part of the major-league roster."
More MLB: Brewers Get Brutal Injury Update About Young Slugger