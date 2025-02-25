Brewers Might Have Next Jackson Chourio In 17-Year-Old Elite Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers have been a consistently winnings franchise thanks to its success in the scouting department.
Milwaukee doesn't spend like the big-market teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Mets, but it hasn't had less than 86 wins in a season over the last four years. The Brewers topped 90 wins in three of those last four year.
The Brewers have a great farm system and are fantastic at developing talent. Jackson Chourio is the latest young guy to take a massive jump with Milwaukee. He was just 20 years old as a rookie last year and finished the season with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 29 doubles, 22 stolen bases, and a .275/.327/.464 slash line in 148 games played.
Chourio made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in 2021 in the Dominican Summer League. He quickly shot up through the Brewers' farm system and now is one of the team's most important players.
Now, the Brewers already have someone who could be the next young Brewers star. 17-year-old Jesus Made landed at No. 56 on the top-100 overall prospect list. He's the Brewers' No. 4 prospect and likely will see action with the big league club this spring.
Made -- like Chourio -- made his professional debut at 17 years old in the Dominican Summer League. He slashed .331/.458/.554 with six home runs, 28 RBIs, nine doubles, six triples, and 28 stolen bases in 51 games. In comparison, Chourio finished his first professional in the Dominican Summer League with five home runs, 25 RBIs, seven doubles, one triple, and eight stolen bases in 45 games.
Made's debut was even better than Chourio's, which isn't a knock on him. Hopefully, he can follow a similar trajectory as Chourio. He's likely a few years away from the big leagues but Milwaukee could have another star in waiting.
