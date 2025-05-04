Brewers Might Pry 'Funky' Pitcher Away From Blue Jays For 2025 Rental
Should the Milwaukee Brewers bolster their starting rotation by making a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays?
That’ll depend largely on whether the Jays become sellers before July’s deadline, and right now, it’s looking like they won’t.
Toronto entered Sunday just three games back of the lead in the American League East. That being said, the Blue Jays are facing stiff competition in the division in the form of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. At least one notable analyst — MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger — believes Toronto will be sellers come July, especially regarding their 36-year-old right-hander.
“I don't think the Blue Jays are going to the World Series,” Amsinger said this week during MLB Tonight. “I don't see them as a playoff team.”
“Chris Bassitt has gotta go … his ERA is sparkling. You could get a haul for this right-hander.”
“He's been around the league for a while, and he's kind of funky in terms of his mechanics.”
Bassitt’s three-year, $63 million deal expires after this season — all the more reason for Toronto to move him before the deadline.
Bassitt is 2-2 this year for the Blue Jays with a 2.95 ERA and 43 strikeouts in seven starts (39 2/3 innings pitched). He was the American League wins leader in 2023 with Toronto and an All-Star in 2021 with the Athletics.
Bassitt would provide the Brewers with another proven starting pitcher to place near the top of their rotation. Milwaukee has the chance to win the division again, but not if they don’t add another reliable arm.
