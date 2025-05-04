Brewers Might Pursue Former Dodgers World Series Champion Via Trade
Are the Milwaukee Brewers completely comfortable with their late-inning bullpen situation?
They don’t have much reason to be.
Neither Trevor Megill nor Joel Payamps have been excellent to begin 2025. Entering Sunday, Megill was 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and three saves in 11 appearances (8 1/3 innings pitched). Payamps was worse off at 0-1 with an ugly 10.22 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and one save in 15 appearances (12 1/3 innings pitched).
If the Brewers are serious about jockeying with the much-improved Chicago Cubs for the National League Central crown, Milwaukee should go out and get more bullpen help on the trade market (not to mention another starting pitcher).
One interesting arm who should be available is Los Angeles Angels’ right-hander Kenley Jansen.
Jansen’s on an expiring one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels, and Los Angeles looks lately like they won’t be sniffing the playoffs.
Jansen was mentioned as a trade chip this past week by MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger during an episode of MLB Tonight.
“Kenley Jansen looks terrific,” Amsinger said.
“The (Los Angeles) Angels just don't look good right now. Last week and a half, they've been terrible. Kenley looks great. And if this future Hall of Famer wants to be in a winning environment, the velocity, (and) the spin is all a plus. Kenley will be on the move.”
Jansen, 37, has pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and Angels in his career. He won a World Series in 2020 with the Dodgers and was named National League Reliever of the Year twice (2016, 2017).
Jansen had a bad outing on Friday night versus the Detroit Tigers, giving up six earned runs, but he was spotless in 2025 before then.
The Brewers should monitor Jansen’s availability and insert themselves into the sweepstakes if and when he hits the trade market this summer.
