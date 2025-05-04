Brewers Could Acquire Top AL Trade Chip 'On Pace To Hit 36 Home Runs'
The Milwaukee Brewers aren’t slugging enough so far in 2025, but a savvy trade could change that.
Milwaukee entered Sunday ranked No. 24 in Major League Baseball in team slugging percentage at .359 and No. 19 in MLB in team OPS at .676.
Those numbers are both too low for the Brewers if they want to keep pace with the powerful offense that is the 2025 Chicago Cubs, especially with Milwaukee’s pitching rotation also full of injuries and question marks.
While an enormous bat like Marcell Ozuna would be perfect for the Brew Crew, a more realistic target is playing in Baltimore.
On Wednesday, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger listed Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins as one of baseball’s nine most intriguing trade chips during a segment on MLB Tonight.
“Look at Cedric Mullins’s stats,” Amsinger said. “He’s on pace to hit 36 home runs, drive in 120. His OPS is over .950.”
“He's 30 years old playing center field. Those stats are almost (a) mirror image to the age 30 season of Ken Griffey Jr. when he was in his first year with the Cincinnati Reds. That's the level Cedric’s playing at.”
Mullins’s contract expires at the end of the season, which gives the under-achieving Orioles reason to move him before the deadline.
If Milwaukee was able to pull off a deal for Mullins, they’d be set in the outfield with Mullins, Jackson Chourio, and Sal Frelick. Christian Yelich gets some outfield reps when he isn’t the designated hitter, and Isaac Collins has shown some flashes but not enough for the Brewers to shy away from a Mullins pursuit.
Mullins would essentially be replacing Garrett Mitchell, who hasn’t been producing and is now on the Injured List.
