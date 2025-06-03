Brewers Might Steal $21 Million World Series Champ From Red Sox Via Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers suddenly have reason to call the Boston Red Sox about a key trade.
Milwaukee is back in the hunt amid an eight-game winning streak. It was a tough start to the season for the Brewers as they dealt with so many starting pitchers injured, and that’s a problem that still concerns Milwaukee despite its record improving.
As they look to seriously compete for their third division title in four years, the Brewers might be wise to snag another impact starting pitcher before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline, and surprisingly, the Red Sox might be selling.
According to new intel from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Red Sox (and former Los Angeles Dodgers) starter Walker Buehler could be up for sale soon.
Buehler, a former No. 24 overall pick, has shown flashes of his pre-injury form in 2025 despite setbacks.
Buehler has posted a 4-3 record with a 4.44 ERA over 46 2/3 innings, striking out 42 batters with a 1.31 WHIP.
Buehler's had an up-and-down tenure in Boston thus far. His season was disrupted by a shoulder injury, leading to a brief IL stint. A notable low point for Buehler was his (arguably unfair) ejection after 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets on May 20, following a dispute with umpire Mike Estabrook.
More recently, Buehler struggled in an outing versus the Atlanta Braves, allowing five runs over 5 2/3 innings.
Despite two Tommy John surgeries, Buehler is a two-time All-Star boasting a 51-25 career record with a 3.34 ERA. He helped the Dodgers win World Series titles in 2020 and 2024, notably securing the final out in 2024.
Signed to a one-year, $21.05 million deal with Boston ($25 million mutual decision in 2026), Buehler could appeal to the Brewers as an experienced, clutch arm to come in and bolster their rotation for a deep postseason run.
