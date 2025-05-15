Brewers Might Trade For $39 Million Angels Veteran To Stay In Contention
The Milwaukee Brewers have stayed afloat in 2025 despite a pitching staff ravaged by injuries.
Pat Murphy’s rotation has leaned heavily on Freddy Peralta and patchwork solutions (José Quintana has impressed). Entering Thursday, the Brewers were 21-23, four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. All is not lost, and the season is still young.
When May turns to June and the July 31 trade deadline approaches, Milwaukee’s general manager, Matt Arnold, might prioritize rotation reinforcements to maintain the team’s postseason hopes.
A veteran starter with proven durability and postseason potential could be the missing piece to solidify the Brewers’ rotation and fuel a successful rest of the regular season.
One intriguing target for the Brew Crew is Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson.
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter noted on Thursday, “Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo were all popular names on the rumor mill last summer, and all three are potential trade candidates once again this year after staying put. Anderson, 35, has a 2.58 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 45.1 innings pitching in the final season of a three-year, $39 million deal.”
Anderson’s season so far makes him an attractive option for a Brewers team desperate for stability. His ability to limit walks and induce soft contact aligns well with Milwaukee’s pitching philosophy, and his $13 million salary for 2025 fits within the team’s budget constraints.
Acquiring Anderson could provide an immediate impact. Trading for him might require parting with mid-tier prospects, but the Brewers’ deep farm system can absorb the cost.
If Milwaukee remains in contention, adding Anderson could be the key to securing at least a Wild Card spot and making noise in the playoffs.
