Brewers Might Turn Stud Prospect Into Starter: 'Plays Like His Hair’s On Fire'
Could the Milwaukee Brewers surprisingly make a 24-year-old with limited experience their Opening Day third baseman?
Milwaukee is looking to bounce back in 2025 from an early playoff exit in 2024 after an historically successful regular season.
The Brewers lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants but still have a ton of talent in the clubhouse, and the NL Central crown is once again in their sights.
Last season, Jackson Chourio showed that Milwaukee is completely open to giving young prospects opportunities on the biggest of stages, and while there isn’t another young player of Chourio’s caliber in the Brewers’ system (or virtually anywhere else), there is a rising star infielder who might sneak into Milwaukee’s Opening Day lineup, according to a new report from The Athletic’s Keith Law.
“(Tyler) Black is a great athlete who plays like his hair’s on fire and may have the inside shot at the Brewers’ third-base job to start the year, although he doesn’t throw well and I’m not convinced he can handle that aspect of the position,” Law wrote.
“Wherever he plays, he’ll get on base and cause some havoc with his base running, probably not hitting for much power, and with the defense a work in progress at either spot — although I think he’s athletic enough to play almost anywhere but short, if he had the arm for it.”
“His patience is real, as he’s not up there to walk, but he thinks he knows the zone better than the umps, and I mean that in a good way.”
Black, a native of Toronto, was selected at No. 33 overall out of Wright State by the Brewers in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.
After slashing .303/.393/.525 with Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 25 games to start 2024, he was promoted to the Brewers’ 40-man roster.
In 49 big league at-bats in 2024, Black tallied 10 hits, two RBIs, and stole three bases.
