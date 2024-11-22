Brewers' Minor League Affiliate Set To Relocate After 2025 Campaign
Taking a break from the busy offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers made a huge announcement regarding a minor league affiliate.
The Brewers have been in headlines for trade hypotheticals and potential free agent signing as of late. However, the club's Single-A team made one of the (literal) biggest moves of the winter so far.
"The Carolina Mudcats, a team with an iconic catfish logo based in Zebulon, N.C., will relocate 25 miles east and transform into the Wilson Warbirds following the 2025 campaign," MLB.com's Benjamin Hill wrote Friday afternoon. "This high-flying identity was unveiled Friday afternoon at the Wilson Industrial Air Center, an area originally developed as a World War II naval aviator training center. The Warbirds, a Carolina League team owned by the Brewers, will make their on-field debut at a new ballpark in downtown Wilson in 2026."
"The Warbirds name is a reference to retired military aircrafts that have been restored and remain operational. Three such warbirds were utilized as a backdrop during the unveiling (one of them was a T-6 Texan Trainer, the plane that the Wilson Air Center's aspiring pilots were trained on during WWII)."
Thankfully for fans in Zebulon, the rebrand won't be taking the minor league team too far away -- roughly a 30-minute drive from Five County Stadium to the new field which has yet to be named.
The Single-A club will, however, continue to be a stepping stone in player development for Milwaukee's prospects.
