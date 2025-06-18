Brewers Mock Draft: Milwaukee Predicted To Add College Slugger
Who are the Milwaukee Brewers going to add in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?
This is a topic that is going to be heavily talked about over the next month. The 2025 MLB Draft will take place on July 13th and July 14th. Milwaukee's first pick in this year's draft is at No. 20. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted that the Brewers will roll with Coastal Carolina catcher Caden Bodine in the first round.
"No. 20. Milwaukee Brewers," McDaniel said. "Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina. Top 150 rank: 35. Bodine's range starts in the middle of the round with numbers-oriented teams being on him most due to his contact rates and framing prowess, both attributes that Milwaukee emphasizes. Lots of contact-oriented bats are tied here, such as (Gavin Kilen), (Marek Houston), (Slater de Brun), and (Daniel Pierce). I could also see this being a possible floor for (Gage Wood)."
Milwaukee All-Star catcher William Contreras is under team control through the end of the 2027 MLB season. The Brewers have another potential catcher of the future on the way to the big leagues. No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero missed most of the 2024 season, but he's back in the fold and is thriving in Triple-A right now.
Adding a guy like Bodine would be nice. He's played 64 games this season for Coastal Carolina and has slashed .325/.460/.474 with five homers and 42 RBIs. We are just a few weeks away from finding out who the team will select.
