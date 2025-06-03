Brewers Most Likely Trade Piece Starting To Become Clear
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
Milwaukee is riding an eight-game winning streak heading into a clash against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night on the road. The vibes are high and the Brewers now have a 33-28 record. Just a few weeks ago, things looked completely different in Milwaukee.
Even before this winning streak, the Brewers sat three games below .500. The Brewers have turned thigns around but there are still two months worth of games to be played before the July 31st trade deadline.
Milwaukee will be interesting to follow because even if it does end up selling, there are pieces on the big league roster that also could be moved. The Brewers are deep in the rotation right now with more guys still working their way back in the minors.
We'll see what happens, but ESPN's Jeff Passan called veteran hurler Aaron Civale the guy for Milwaukee to "unload" if it has to be anyone.
"Objective: Hit enough to stay in the wild-card race," Passan said. "If they were to unload someone, it could be: Right-handed starter Aaron Civale What to know: The Brewers are no stranger to navigating a deadline with multiple objectives. They're willing to take risks that are unpopular with their fans. They're capable, with one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, of landing a top deadline target. They are perfectly comfortable doing both -- or neither."
Passan isn't the first insider to mention Civale's name and likely won't be the last.
