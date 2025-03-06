Brewers Move 26-Year-Old To 60-Day IL To Make Room For José Quintana
The Milwaukee Brewers made a huge move to bolster the starting rotation on Tuesday.
After a lot of silence in free agency, the Brewers made a big move by signing the top remaining starting pitcher on the open market in José Quintana. He had a 3.75 ERA last year with the New York Mets in 31 starts.
The Brewers made the move official on Wednesday and to make move on the roster placed 26-year-old hurler DL Hall on the 60-day Injured List, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers' one-year deal with José Quintana is official," McCalvy said. "It has a mutual option for 2026. To make room, on the full 40-man roster, the Brewers shifted DL Hall to the 60-day injured list."
This obviously is a great overall update for the Brewers. Quintana gives the Brewers another dependable option for the starting rotation who should help Milwaukee in an improved National League Central division. Most of the teams in the division didn't do much in the offseason, but the Chicago Cubs took a step forward and closed the gap with Milwaukee at least somewhat.
Adding Quintana should help the Brewers' chances at winning the division title once again.
This is a tough update for Hall, though. He entered camp with a left lat strain and now won't be eligible to return for the Brewers until at least May. There has been hope that he could play a solid role with Milwaukee in 2025, but the season already hasn't started the way he likely hoped.
