Brewers Must Call Red Sox About All-Star With 'Medium' Trade Likelihood
Do the Milwaukee Brewers have another surprising trade opportunity with the Boston Red Sox?
Milwaukee already snagged Quinn Priester from Boston in April, and the author of this piece recently suggested that the Brewers would benefit from adding another Red Sox arm, Aroldis Chapman, before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Adding Chapman to Trevor Megill for late-inning situations would make Milwaukee nearly unbeatable with close leads, and according to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, Chapman is still a possible trade chip, despite Boston’s newfound success.
“Other teams want to get their hands on Chapman,” Rymer wrote. “And unlike with (Alex) Bregman, there is a solid case that the Red Sox should sell high on the veteran lefty. Whereas they don't have another star third baseman to turn to, they have built up a pretty deep bullpen. If Chapman did go, Garrett Whitlock and Jordan Hicks are guys with closer-caliber stuff who could get a shot in the ninth inning. Further, Chapman is almost certainly punching above his weight right now. Even if he is an eight-time All-Star, recent seasons have seen him play more in the 3.00-4.00 ERA neighborhood with a high walk rate. Regression may be inevitable. … Trade Likelihood: Medium.”
Chapman’s $10.75 million expiring contract would mean minimal financial repercussions for Milwaukee.
But wait just one moment, Brewers fans. Rymer’s angle might not be entirely realistic, especially with ESPN's Jeff Passan appearing on The Pat McAfee Show during the All-Star break and proclaiming that “Aroldis Chapman’s going nowhere.”
Passan’s intel makes more sense, as Boston does look like a World Series contender recently, and Chapman is a big part of their winning equation.
That being said, the Brewers should absolutely make one call to figure out Chapman’s availability, making sure it’s indeed zero.
