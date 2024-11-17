Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Must Pursue Projected $15 Million Future Hall Of Famer

The Brewers have a chance to make some noise in 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most of the chatter about the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason has been about who could end up leaving the organization.

But, there still is a lot to like about the Brewers and they should be looking to add. Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and should be looking to add a little more pitching. The Brewers may not splurge for someone like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but should consider smaller deals with upside.

One player who could make a lot of sense is future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last 17 years. Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner.

He is now 40 years old and is nearing the end of his career, but he could make sense for the Brewers on a one-year deal this winter. He is projected to get a $15 million deal this winter, and that could work for the Brewers.

Scherzer dealt with some injuries in 2024 but still had a 3.95 ERA across nine starts. In 2023, he had a 3.77 ERA across 27 starts. If he's healthy, he can still be effective and help solidify the Brewers' rotation.

The Brewers have a young roster and it wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran of Scherzer's caliber as well. This could be a win-win type of deal this winter if the Brewers want to try to make a run in 2025. Scherzer is the type of player that could put Miwlaukee over the top without breaking the bank.

More MLB: Phillies Linked To Brewers Two-Time All-Star With Blockbuster Possible

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed