Brewers Must Pursue Projected $15 Million Future Hall Of Famer
Most of the chatter about the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason has been about who could end up leaving the organization.
But, there still is a lot to like about the Brewers and they should be looking to add. Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and should be looking to add a little more pitching. The Brewers may not splurge for someone like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but should consider smaller deals with upside.
One player who could make a lot of sense is future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last 17 years. Scherzer is an eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner.
He is now 40 years old and is nearing the end of his career, but he could make sense for the Brewers on a one-year deal this winter. He is projected to get a $15 million deal this winter, and that could work for the Brewers.
Scherzer dealt with some injuries in 2024 but still had a 3.95 ERA across nine starts. In 2023, he had a 3.77 ERA across 27 starts. If he's healthy, he can still be effective and help solidify the Brewers' rotation.
The Brewers have a young roster and it wouldn't hurt to bring in a veteran of Scherzer's caliber as well. This could be a win-win type of deal this winter if the Brewers want to try to make a run in 2025. Scherzer is the type of player that could put Miwlaukee over the top without breaking the bank.
More MLB: Phillies Linked To Brewers Two-Time All-Star With Blockbuster Possible