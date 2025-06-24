Brewers Named As Trade Fit For Cardinals' 8-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are positioned as a playoff team, but are they going to be blockbuster buyers at the trade deadline?
Milwaukee could have the opportunity to add a big-time name to their infield.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan talked about the St. Louis Cardinals' eight-time All-Star being a trade chip and listed the Brewers as a best fit.
"Chance of trade: 30%," McDaniel and Passan wrote.
"(Nolan) Arenado is around a career best in strikeout rate, and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause. Best fits: New York Yankees, Detroit, Milwaukee (Brewers), Seattle (Mariners)."
Despite his declining offensive metrics, Arenado would be an excellent addition for the Brew Crew.
The question is, would Arenado exercise his no-trade clause if Milwaukee came calling? The third baseman has already blocked a trade to the Houston Astros in the recent past.
Moreover, Arenado's contract, with two years and $31 million remaining beyond this season, is a significant commitment, especially given his age.
It would be fascinating to find out what kind of prospects St. Louis would demand from Milwaukee in an Arenado deal.
The Brewers are traditionally conservative when it comes to making big splashes, so this trade would come as a huge surprise.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade