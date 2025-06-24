Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Named As Trade Fit For Cardinals' 8-Time All-Star

How will Milwaukee attack the trade deadline?

Colin Keane

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are positioned as a playoff team, but are they going to be blockbuster buyers at the trade deadline?

Milwaukee could have the opportunity to add a big-time name to their infield.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan talked about the St. Louis Cardinals' eight-time All-Star being a trade chip and listed the Brewers as a best fit.

"Chance of trade: 30%," McDaniel and Passan wrote.

"(Nolan) Arenado is around a career best in strikeout rate, and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause. Best fits: New York Yankees, Detroit, Milwaukee (Brewers), Seattle (Mariners)."

Despite his declining offensive metrics, Arenado would be an excellent addition for the Brew Crew.

The question is, would Arenado exercise his no-trade clause if Milwaukee came calling? The third baseman has already blocked a trade to the Houston Astros in the recent past.

Moreover, Arenado's contract, with two years and $31 million remaining beyond this season, is a significant commitment, especially given his age.

It would be fascinating to find out what kind of prospects St. Louis would demand from Milwaukee in an Arenado deal.

The Brewers are traditionally conservative when it comes to making big splashes, so this trade would come as a huge surprise.

More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Milwaukee Brewers On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/News Feed