Brewers New Acquisition Predicted To Break Out In 2nd Half
The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a slow start but turned things around late in the first half. They now lead the National League Wild Card race and are just one game back in the NL Central.
What the Brewers will do at the trade deadline isn't certain just yet, but they have proven that they are still a true contender, even after trading away Devin Williams and losing Willy Adames in free agency.
The second half is now upon us, and the Brewers started things off by winning their eighth game in a row and improving to 57-40.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently listed each team's second half breakout candidate. For Milwaukee, it was newly acquired first baseman Andrew Vaughn.
"Vaughn hit just .189 with a 47 OPS+ and minus-1.8 WAR for the White Sox this season before the Brewers acquired him in a deal that sent Aaron Civale the other way. The 27-year-old was initially sent to Triple-A, but he made his Brewers debut on July 7, and he went 6-for-14 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 16 plate appearances before the break. He has long been viewed as a change of scenery candidate, and now gets a chance to make an impact for a contender," Reuter writes.
Vaughn is slashing .203/.239/.356 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and a .596 OPS. Since joining the big-league squad, he has performed well.
Perhaps playing for a contender rather than staying with the White Sox has helped rejuvenate him. We'll see if he can keep it up in the second half.
