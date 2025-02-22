Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers New Addition Could Play Bench Role In 2025

The Brewers have added some depth.

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a relatively quiet offseason. Their only free agent signings were pitchers Grant Wolfram and Tyler Alexander.

They also lost both Willy Adames and Devin Williams, so it remains to be seen if they will be able to remain on top in the National League Central, even though it is a very winnable division.

On Friday, they signed outfielder Manuel Margot to a minor league deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Margot figures to be more of a depth piece heading into 2025, and there is no guarantee that he will make the Major League roster.

However, if he does, he could potentially play a bench role and serve as a fourth outfielder. Last season, the 30-year-old hit .238/.289/.337 with just four home runs, 31 RBI and a .626 OPS, so he'll have something to prove this spring.

The veteran outfielder spent last season with the Minnesota Twins. He began his career in 2016 with the San Diego Padres and was with the team until 2020, when he joined the Tampa Bay Rays and was part of their American League championship team.

Margot was with the Rays through the 2023 season. His best season came in 2017 with San Diego, when he hit .263 with 13 home runs.

He can provide some power from the right side of the plate and could also fill in at any of the outfield positions if the Brewers have any injuries. It will be interesting to see if he can crack the roster.

