Brewers New Phenom Grew Up Yankees Fan: 'No Idea What To Expect'
The Milwaukee Brewers have been connected to the New York Yankees in many ways recently.
In 2025, Milwaukee has witnessed the emergence of rookie Caleb Durbin, whom the Brewers poached from the Bronx. The latest news with the Brew Crew is the imminent return of Nestor Cortes, another former Yankee.
There’s also the fandom of Milwaukee’s top draft pick to take into account. The Brewers selected Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer with the No. 20 overall pick in Sunday’s MLB draft, and as it turns out, Fischer, hailing from Manasquan, New Jersey, grew up a Yankees fan.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy posted that detail about Fischer to X, including a quote from the 21-year-old phenom.
“Brewers top pick Andrew Fischer grew up a Yankees fan & said he needs a crash course on the NL and Brewers,” McCalvy wrote. “When I tell you I have no idea what to expect, like, not a clue in the world,” Fischer said, per McCalvy. “I just heard their fan base is amazing and they definitely know how to tailgate beforehand."
Fischer is sure to be pleasantly surprised with the culture and fan support exploding with positivity in Milwaukee these days. Manager Pat Murphy has built something special with the Brewers. Not only is Milwaukee winning now (54-40 record entering the All-Star break, one game back of the Chicago Cubs in the division), but the Brewers are setting up a sparkling future with assets like Fischer and 2025 All-Star Jacob Misiorowski in the fray.
Before long, Fischer’s loyalty to the Yankees may be erased, with a new affinity for his new team taking its place.
