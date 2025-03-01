Brewers Newest All-Star Makes Surprising World Series Claim
The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t do much throughout the offseason, but they did bring one former All-Star to town.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in a package that brought former All-Star Nestor Cortes and young infielder Caleb Durbin to town. Both should play solid roles with the team in 2025.
Durbin hasn’t seen any big league time yet but Cortes is a seven-year veteran. He played a big role with New York over the last four years and five of the last six seasons. It wasn’t the greatest ending to his stint in New York as the Yankees lost against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
Los Angeles won the series 4-to-1 but Cortes made a somewhat surprising claim about the series.
“They can talk whatever they want to talk, but we win Game 1 — which we should have — we lost 2 and 3, we win Game 4 and we should have won Game 5. Then we go back to LA up 3 to 2,” Cortes said. “So people can say it slipped away from us, people can say we made a lot of mistakes, which we did. But at the end of the day, we were the better team. I see it that way, and I’m sure everybody in that clubhouse sees it that way.”
The Dodgers came out on top last year but now Cortes will get another chance with a very good Brewers squad. Milwaukee won 93 games last year. Maybe the Brewers could surprise some people and give Cortes a chance at revenge against the Dodgers
